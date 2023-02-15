How to Deploy to Ashika Island in DMZ

With the start of Warzone 2 Season 2, you’ll be able to deploy to Ashika Island in DMZ. Instead of just going to Al Mazrah or Building 21, you’ll be able to go to Ashika Island to hunt for keys and complete missions in DMZ.

How to Play Ashika Island in DMZ

To deploy into Ashika Island in DMZ, all you need to do is launch DMZ, select the deploy button, and then select Ashika Island as your location. You’ll then be able to confirm your loadout and mission and then launch right into the new island.

Ashika Island doesn’t need to be unlocked and, unlike the new Crown faction, it is free content for all to enjoy. Get ready to explore a new location and fight enemies that are hopefully a bit more manageable.

If you are unfamiliar with Ashika Island, you might want to familiarize yourself with it before jumping right into it. Learning all of the POIs, rivers, tunnels, and more will help you navigate Ashika Island and exfil safely.

While you may know the location of Yum Yum Burger in Al Mazrah, everything will be different on Ashika Island. Of course, the contracts, missions, keys, exfiling, and contraband weapons will likely be the same, but the map itself will have many secrets worth discovering.

Now that Ashika Island is unlocked, you can still visit Al Mazrah whenever you want. Every time you deploy a new mission in DMZ, you’ll be asked to select a location. At this point, you can select Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, or Building 21.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.