Warzone 2 DMZ Players That Own Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Access to a Fourth Faction

In a recent blog post on the Call of Duty website, it was revealed that if you own Modern Warfare 2, you’ll get access to a fourth faction called Crown in Warzone 2 DMZ. So far, the factions available to every player are Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous. However, if you own Modern Warfare 2, Season 2 might be a great time to get into Warzone 2 DMZ.

What is the Fourth Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Though everybody will have free access to Ashika Island, only players who own Modern Warfare 2 get access to a fourth faction called Crown. This means that those players will get extra missions from Crown as well as missions from Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous.

Crown is a brand new faction introduced in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2. It is a British intelligence faction that Black Mous is interested in. Though all missions are getting reset in Season 2, it will be interesting to see how factions interact with each other and each location in DMZ Season 2.

On the flip side, if you are someone who has been enjoying DMZ for free, it might be time to buy Modern Warfare 2 if you want access to all of the missions available. Though you will have your hands full with three factions, three extraction locations, and all of the keys, you may want to do even more and unlock the fourth faction.

However you enjoy DMZ Season 2, we are excited to try out the new Ashika Island and see what missions we are in for. We will be here every step of the way to give you news when it comes and guides when it launches.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023