Players Are Quitting DMZ Over This Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 Refresh Feature

DMZ players are quitting the Warzone 2 DMZ mode when Season 2 begins because of a refresh feature that is coming with the new season. The game will finally receive easier enemy AI and faction missions; what could be a new feature that turns people away from Warzone 2 DMZ completely?

In a recent blog post on the Call of Duty site, it was said that Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 will reset all of the faction missions, contraband weapons, and keys. While what people are really frustrated about is the faction missions, what is equally upsetting is that Season 2 will take away the 10+ keys you’ve been waiting to use. Better get to that Caretaker’s House as soon as you can.

Some DMZ players are so upset by the faction mission reset that they are not returning to DMZ when Season 2 begins. The main point for those upset by this refresh is that it wipes away months of player progress.

As seen in Jordan Stapleton’s tweet, in his opinion, this news has “killed DMZ.” His comparison to no challenge reset in Modern Warfare 2 and this feeling like losing your save file is completely fair and valid. For him and many players that share his opinion, there is zero incentive to play DMZ and they will not be participating in DMZ Season 2.

That's just killed DMZ. Why bother playing the game if it's going to be deleted? It's like having your save file wiped for no reason. We don't have our challenges reset on COD, so why should months and months worth of progress be deleted? There is zero incentive to play DMZ now. — Jordan Stapleton (@GTAJJ_) January 27, 2023

While it is valid to be upset about this Season 2 refresh, especially since Infinity Ward didn’t communicate that it would be doing this, a refresh of missions and all items is common in live-service games. Fortnite quests get refreshed weekly and Escape from Tarkov, a game most similar to Warzone 2 DMZ, also gets reset upon new seasons.

Though the Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 refresh isn’t too surprising for some, it is definitely devastating for others. Hopefully, the new map will make up for what is lost in DMZ Season 1 and the new faction missions will be a fun new challenge to experience.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023