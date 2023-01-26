Warzone 2 DMZ Caretaker’s House Key Location Guide: Key Location, House Location, and More

The Caretaker’s House can be a tricky thing to find in Warzone 2 DMZ. The caretaker of what? Where do I find the key? All of that and more will be answered in this guide to finding the Caretaker’s House location in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find the Caretaker’s House Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Before we get to where the Caretaker’s House is in Warzone 2 DMZ, you first need to know how to get a key to it. If you already have a Caretaker’s House key, scroll to the next section.

As is the same for places like the Downtown Post Office and everywhere else, the majority of keys in Warzone 2 DMZ are found by luck. There are some keys that are acquired by completing missions, but most often, you’ll discover keys in Warzone 2 DMZ by looting enemies, weapon crates, and other random containers.

Where is the Caretaker’s House Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

If you happen to already have a Caretaker’s House key, then let’s get right to where the Caretaker’s House is. Besides, a key is only as good as its lock. The Caretaker House is the house in the southeast corner of the Al Shamman Cemetery. Reference the image above; the yellow circle is where the Caretaker’s House is.

When you arrive at the Caretaker’s House, you’ll discover that it is guarded by enemy AI. You can either speed toward the locked door, enter it, loot everything, and sneak out undetected, or you can eliminate all of the guards before you unlock the Caretaker’s House.

Either way, you now know where the Caretaker’s House is in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you need help with other locked locations like the Sawah Hotel Room 302, we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023