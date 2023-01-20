Warzone 2 DMZ Downtown Post Office Location Guide: Key Location, Post Office Location, and More

The Downtown Post Office is one of the best locations in Warzone 2 DMZ to find GPUs. If you happen to have a Downtown Post Office key, this location is an absolute goldmine. First, you need to know where it is and how to get the key in Warzone 2 DMZ. Get in, we’re headed downtown.

How to Find the Downtown Post Office Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

First off, there is no guaranteed way to get a Downtown Post Office key. Whether you are new to keys or have been chasing down locks for a while now, you must know that keys in Warzone 2 DMZ are generated at random.

Just like the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key and every other key found in Al Mazrah, the only way to get the one you want is to get lucky. However, if you want to secure as many keys as possible quickly, you should focus on taking out HVTs and enemy online players as they are usually out lock hunting as well.

Where is the Downtown Post Office in Warzone 2 DMZ?

If you have a Downtown Post Office key, then all you need to know is where to use it. The Downtown Post Office location is found in the southwest corner of Al Mazrah City. Use the image above to inform you of the exact location of the Downtown Post Office.

When you arrive at the downtown Post Office, you’ll notice that the entire building is already unlocked. You can mosey around and find some great stuff here without a key. However, there is a door in the building that is locked and can only be opened with the Downtown Post Office key.

With the door unlocked, you are free to continue your looting spree. With all of the bagged loot, you probably shouldn’t set your sights on continuing toward a hard objective like unlocking the Biohazard Konig skin. Instead, you should exfil safely and rack in the XP. But, the choice is yours. The literal and metaphorical door is open.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023