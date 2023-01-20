How to Unlock the Biohazard Konig Skin in Warzone 2

One of the coolest-looking skins in Warzone 2 is Biohazard Konig. Well, that is until we get the rumored anime skins. Regardless of how cool the Biohazard Konig skin is, if you want to rock it, you first need to know how to get it. Here is your guide on unlocking the Biohazard Konig skin in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Biohazard Konig Skin

Unlike many other skins, the Biohazard Konig skin is only unlocked via DMZ. If you are unfamiliar with the game mode, DMZ is an extraction game mode where you need to get in, complete contracts, troll other online players, and successfully exfil. You won’t always be successful, but if you want the Biohazard Konig skin, you’ll need to be.

To unlock the Biohazard Konig skin in Warzone 2 DMZ you need to successfully exfil with a Weapons Cache seven times. Note that it doesn’t need to be seven times in a row, just overall.

Weapons Caches can be found pretty easily since they are always marked on your map. When you have the best AR you can get and are ready to roll, simply open your tac-map and look for the yellow circle that has a boxy symbol with a question mark in the middle. You’ll find the Weapons Cache in this area.

The Weapon Cache will drop from the Juggernaut. That being said, you are right to assume this area will be crawling with hostile AI — Juggernaut included. After you have defeated the Juggernaut and snagged the Weapons Cache, hop into a vehicle and exfil as soon as you can.

You’ll not only get a pretty sweet contraband weapon by exfiling successfully with a Weapons Cache, but you will also earn cool cosmetics and unlockables each time you do it. On the seventh time you successfully exfil with a Weapons Cache, you’ll unlock the Biohazard Konig skin.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023