Best AR in CoD Warzone 2: What is the Best Assault Rifle in the Game?

Assault rifles are in a very good spot right now when it comes to the game’s meta. They can essentially be built for long, mid, and short-ranged engagements. Of course, this is only really the case if you can get your hands on a loadout drop. In any case, once you can consistently obtain one, what is the best AR in Warzone 2? The results are quite interesting.

Best AR to Use in Warzone 2

There are a few runner-ups when it comes to the best AR in the game, and those are definitely the Lachmann-556 and Kastov-74U. They are still very effective and versatile weapons, not even too far behind the actual winners. With certain builds, they can easily rival the lethality of the best assault rifles. It basically boils down to preference at this point.

In fact, the best AR, or ARs, rather, are the Taq-56 and the M4.

The Taq-56 has been a consistent performer since the game’s launch, even before Warzone 2. It feels like it has no recoil even without attachments. Players oftentimes refer to this gun as being a “laser” from how it virtually has no kickback. This allows for customization options like focusing on ADS speed, mobility, and extended mags. Even with attachments that might increase recoil, you can still barely feel it.

As for the M4, this standard issue weapon has been very consistent both in the normal game’s multiplayer and in the battle royale. It’s no wonder why so many people have the Gold Camo for this gun. You can use attachments that are less than optimal for the gun and it can still put in the work.

As we’re quickly approaching the second season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, the meta can quickly change. Right now, aside from a few other hard-hitting guns in other categories, namely the RPK LMG, you cannot go wrong with the best assault rifles we listed, or the runner-ups for that matter.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023