Best TAQ 56 Loadout in Warzone 2

Assault Rifles are always a solid choice in Call of Duty Warzone 2 as they offer reliable damage output and allow players to use an aggressive playstyle. One of the better Assault Rifles is the TAQ-56, a powerful gun by default but can be increased with the proper loadout and attachments. If you want to make this gun reach its maximum potential, this guide has you covered, as we will provide you with the best attachments, secondary weapons, and perks to complete your loadout.

TAQ-56 Best Loadout and Class Setup

As most fans know, players must unlock attachments by progressing all kinds of guns, not just the ones you are looking to improve. To double-check how to unlock the attachments below, make sure you go into the gunsmith section of multiplayer.

Attachments:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel : 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Optic: SZ Holotherm

The TAQ-56 can be equipped with the proper attachments that focus on increasing its bullet velocity damage and recoil control. The Echoless-80 and the Tundra Pro Barrel excel in these two categories by taking the base bullet velocity and improving it across the board regarding damage at medium range. There is also a suppression stat for the muzzle, making it harder for opponents to locate where your shots are coming from.

For recoil control, the FSS Sharkfin 90 is perfect for helping you gain more control over your gun. This improvement in stability, combined with the SZ Holotherm clear vision, will make landing shots on the enemy team more manageable on the battlefield.

The high-velocity rounds paired with the 5.56 high-velocity bullets will also improve bullet velocity while sustaining damage output. Keeping your damage high while increasing the range is essential on a large map like Al Mazrah.

Secondary Weapon

A solid long-range weapon is recommended as a secondary to any Assault Rifle. A perfect pair with the TAQ-56 would be one of the top Marksman Rifle or Snipers on our ranked tier list, like the SP-X 80 or the Victus XMR. If you are not a fan of these long-range weapons, you can always go with a powerful gun instead that is built to clear out rooms. Our recommendation would be the current Lockwood 300, the best shotgun in the game.

Perks

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Overkill is the most important out of the bunch, as it will allow you to carry a primary weapon for your secondary weapon, including the guns mentioned above. Strong Arm is helpful regarding accuracy for throwables and even enables them to be thrown at more considerable distances, giving you an aggressive edge on the battlefield.

Cold Blooded will help you go undetectable by enemy targetting systems and thermal optics, allowing you to use the element of surprise to your advantage. Finally, the Ghost perk pairs well with Cold Blooded making you even less noticeable by blocking you on all enemy UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat sensors.

Lastly, A Grenade and Stun grenade is perfect for your offense regarding taking out enemies in a room. Throw a stun grenade and take them out when they are blinded, or kill them from a distance with the explosion of your frag grenade.

If you would like to avoid the perks mentioned above, we recommend checking out all the perks available in Warzone 2 by reading our guide on the site. Choosing perks depends on the type of playstyle you are going for, so hopefully, you can find a package that works best for you.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022