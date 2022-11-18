Best Victus XMR Loadout in Warzone 2: Attachments and Class Setup

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings a whole new map for players to explore, and it is enormous. To cover significant ground and take down opponents from across the map, players will need a powerful Sniper Rifle. The Victus XMR is a perfect candidate as it is one of the best Rifles currently available in Warzone 2. To use the Victus XMR, players will need to unlock it first, which can be done through the battle pass. This guide will review the best loadout and class setup for the Victus XMR, including attachments and a recommended secondary weapon.

Victus XMR Best Loadout and Class Setup

Once you unlock the Victus XMR, you can start unlocking attachments to add to this powerful gun. These attachments focus on improvements regarding the range and aim down-sight speed.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The Bruen Counter-Ops muzzle is perfect for increasing the gun’s range and bullet velocity. It is also a huge bonus that this attachment will make the gun more silent, causing your opponents to have trouble detecting your location. The Mack 8 33.5 adds to this range by pushing its limits for long-distance one-shot kills. Combine the two mentioned previously with the .50 Cal High-Velocity ammunition, and your bullet velocity will be top-notch.

Considering these attachments can add some weight to the gun, you need to increase speed regarding handling and mobility. The grip and the laser mentioned above fix the gun’s weight by increasing ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. This is important, considering if you have higher stats in these categories, you will be able to play aggressively and be a skilled sharpshooter.

Secondary Weapon

When it comes to a secondary weapon with any Sniper, you should have a gun that will help you clear rooms and take out opponents that end up in your face. We recommend going with a top-notch shotgun, preferably the Lockwood 300. This shotgun ended up as an S-rank on our ranked tier list, making it one of the best guns in the game.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022