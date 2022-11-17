Warzone 2 debuted, bringing to players a new and improved experience, featuring a wide array of new mechanics, as well as new weapons, like the M13B assault rifle and the Victus XMR Sniper rifle. But how can you unlock XMR? Now, to answer that and more, here’s how to unlock the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to Unlock the Victus XMR Sniper in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle on both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you need to first get the game’s Battle Pass and then make your way to the A7 sector, as you can see in the image below. Once there, you just need to spend 4 Battle Tokens in order to unlock all of its secondary rewards, which will allow you to claim the weapon.

To make the endeavor of getting the weapon easier, here’s how to get the weapon in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 as fast as possible:

Purchase the game’s Battle Pass.

Claim the rewards in sectors A1, A2, A4.

Unlock all rewards in sector A7 to unlock the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle.

On the other hand, if you plan on getting as many rewards as possible instead of heading straight for the new sniper rifle, don’t forget to check out Which Battle Pass Sectors to Choose First in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

How to Get Battle Tokens in Warzone 2

You can earn Battle Tokens in Call of Duty Warzone 2 by completing objectives and stacking kills and assists during multiplayer matches. It is also possible to buy large amounts of Battle Tokens by purchasing the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, as well as the bundles available in the Warzone 2 store.

You can currently play both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022