Which Battle Pass Sectors Should You Choose First in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

If you have gotten the Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2, you’re probably going to be thrown off by how less linear it is this time around. Do not fret. Even if it looks like some kind of complicated board game, you can achieve all of the rewards by simply playing. We’ll give you a recommendation on which Battle Pass sectors to choose first to make the most out of your Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 experience.

Which Battle Pass Sectors to Choose First in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

This is a tough call because we all have different needs and things to look forward to first when it comes to obtaining Battle Pass items. However, if you want to get the most out of your pass like unlocking actually new content like weapons, follow this path:

A0

A1

A3

A6

A5

A9

A8

A7

Alternatively, you can take this path too:

A0

A1

A2

A4

A7

A8

A9

A5

A6

After either of these upgrade paths, you should have free reign to progress further to the right side of the map.

What’s important about choosing one of the aforementioned paths is that this gives you access to the two new weapons introduced in the Battle Pass which are the BAS-P submachine gun and Victus XMR sniper rifle. You’ll also get the K/D tracker and watch attachments for your guns. If you want the M13B though, that will be through the new DMZ mode.

If you play enough, you’ll eventually get all the goodies in each sector for the pass. This includes all the double XP tokens that you can use to hit prestige ranks and rank up your weapons much more quickly.

Finally, if you purchased the Vault Edition of the game, you should have been able to level up one of the entire paths listed above. With enough tokens, you can easily boost yourself to get brand new weapons to take on the competition in Warzone, normal multiplayer, and even the DMZ mode!

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022