Call of Duty Warzone 2 and DMZ Interrogation System Explained — How to Interrogate Enemies

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ have an interrogation feature that many will be wondering how to actually use and what the system is all about. Warzone 2 and DMZ are the major focuses of the Call of Duty community at the moment with discussions firing off like wildfire about the experiences. Of course, many people are chatting about the new gulag system and the various features that people will be taking advantage of. This article will take you through how to interrogate in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ.

Interrogating in Call of Duty Warzone 2 and DMZ

In order to interrogate enemies you will first have to ‘down’ them. This can be done by firing at an enemy until they fall to the ground and aren’t killed. When an enemy is on the ground, you can walk up to them and trigger the interrogation feature by utilizing the prompt on the screen.

Before going to interrogate an enemy you will want to make sure that the immediate surrounding area is clear so you don’t get caught off guard by another enemy player. You certainly don’t want to be the one being interrogated instead. It would give the other team a massive advantage and it’s something that you wouldn’t want to happen in a game when your team is doing excellently.

Interrogation System Explained for Warzone 2 and DMZ

When you interrogate an enemy player, other player locations from their team will be indicated to you. This sort of interrogation feature has been seen before in games such as Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Siege with an operator by the name of Caveira. The interrogation feature in Warzone 2 and DMZ will ensure that you are always keeping on your best guard to stop important intel from getting given to another enemy team. If your team manages to interrogate foes it will put you in great stead to get more wins.

Now that you know everything about the Interrogation System, you can get ready to jump into the Warzone 2 experience through Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022