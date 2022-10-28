Does Modern Warfare 2 have Warzone? Explained

Modern Warfare II is finally in the hands of Call of Duty fans all around the world. Alongside it, Warzone has been advertising many new changes and additions as part of Warzone 2.0. It’s likely that many new fans will jump into the new Modern Warfare game to try out these new updates, but they might be confused when they realize they can’t access it. Fans should be aware of whether Modern Warfare II does indeed have Warzone or if they’ll need to redirect their attention elsewhere.

Does Modern Warfare II Allow Access to Warzone Directly?

As of its launch, Modern Warfare II does not feature Warzone 2.0. The new Warzone update will launch on November 16th as stated in the official Call of Duty website. Additionally, while you might be able to access Warzone 2.0 from Modern Warfare II, this is completely unnecessary. The same post mentioning Warzone’s availability also mentions that it will be completely free to everyone, much like the first Warzone game. In other words, you do not need Modern Warfare II to play the new update.

Further information on Warzone 2.0’s availability is scarce, though fans can rest assured that they can play even on older generation consoles. Many of its systems will also be taken from Modern Warfare II, essentially providing a base for the battle royale and its new features. You should be able to play the new update if your console or PC can already handle Modern Warfare II, though you’ll likely need to make sure you have plenty of system space. In the meantime, tips for Modern Warfare II — such as the best controller settings and workarounds to slide cancelling — can prepare you for Warzone 2.0 in quite a few ways. Take advantage of these tips and tricks to rise up the ranks as soon as Warzone 2.0 is released in full!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 16th, 2022.

