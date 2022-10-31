Modern Warfare 2 Shotgun Tier List: Best Shotguns in MW2

Shotguns have always been deadly in all Call of Duty games, allowing you to kill opponents in one perfect shot. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different, as this entry arguably has the strongest form of the shotguns out of the whole franchise. You might be wondering which shotguns are the strongest, and we have the answer for you as we will provide you with our best shotgun tier list and why we believe they deserve that specific spot on the list.

The Best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 2

It is crucial to have your shotgun kill your enemy in one hit; otherwise, there is a good chance you will end up dead. Sometimes pulling the trigger twice on these slow guns can allow your opponent to react quickly enough to take you out before you can get another shot off. These shotguns are good choices on the battlefield, but some are stronger than others. Below is our list of shotguns from worst to best.

Bryson 890 – B Tier

This shotgun is excellent for its detachable magazine, allowing faster reloads. Besides that, it is weaker regarding stopping power and overall reliability. Reliability is low due to its inaccuracy and hefty kickback, causing trouble when you need to land the perfect hit. It can still take out your opponents, but if you want a match filled with consistent close-range kills, it is probably wise to go with a shotgun higher on this list.

Expedite 12 – B Tier

This was one of the favorites from the Call of Duty beta, which is well-formed for newer players of the series. It has a decent fire rate, large magazine capacity, and impressive handling stats. All three of those attributes are perfect for clearing a room, but when it comes to taking out opponents at a farther range, it suffers, and when you miss, you will notice the recoil is pretty low.

Bryson 800 – A Tier

The Bryson 800 is what the Expedite 12 is, but it improves in the department where it lacks. Numerous attachments are available for this gun, making it perfect to increase the stats that are initially on the lower end. This shotgun is a pump action shotgun with an 8-round magazine, and players can significantly improve the range by adding the right attachments making this a massive improvement over the Expedite 12. This is the perfect shotgun for clearing rooms while having an excellent chance to take someone out from afar.

Lockwood 300 – S Tier

The best shotgun in the game is Lockwood 300. The range and tighter spread this gun boast put this way ahead of the other options on this list. Players can even improve this by adding the right attachments, making the Lockwood an absolute powerhouse on the battlefield. The level of precision can be increased significantly, allowing you to land that one-shot kill perfectly. The only downfall is that it can only hold two bullets, but with the high stats, that is all you will need.

Now that you know which shotguns are the best in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will be ranking up to the max level in no time. Once you hit the max level, feel free to check out our guide on how the prestige system works so you can progress through the ranks again.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022