Best Perk Package in Warzone 2.0

In Warzone 2, perks come in packages instead of being fully customizable like in Modern Warfare 2. Since you won’t be able to customize each and every perk, Warzone 2 gives you the option of eight different perk packages to choose from. Here are the best perk packages in Warzone 2.

Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2

Though eight may not seem like a lot compared to the near-endless amount of perk combinations in Modern Warfare 2, you still want to make sure you are picking the best perk package in Warzone 2 regardless if you are playing in Unhinged mode or not. The only way to get your perks in a game of Warzone 2 is to get your loadout at a Buy Station.

Here are all eight perk package options:

Vanguard – Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert

– Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert Commando – Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert

– Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert Specter – Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost

– Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost Scout – Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost

– Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost Sentinel – Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock

– Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock Warden – Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock

– Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock Weapons Specialist – Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor

– Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor Recon – Double Time, Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye

Though it is up to opinion, the two perk packages that stand out from the rest are Specter and Weapon Specialist. What makes these two perk packages better than the rest are the individual perks they have that others don’t.

For Specter, though the perks in this package can be found in other perk packages, what makes it better than the rest is the combination. If you are looking for the stealthiest build possible, you’ll want Specter because you’ll be able to run faster, avoid detection for enemy UAVs, and be able to track enemy footsteps.

Specter is incredibly good, but if you find yourself wishing you had more ammo, go with Scout since it has similar perks, but Scavenger will allow you to restock your ammo more often.

The other best perk package in Warzone 2 is easily Weapons Specialist. The reason Weapons Specialist is such a good perk package is because it is the only package that has Survivor. With Survivor, you’ll be able to self-revive after getting knocked down. Instead of being at the mercy of getting accepted by the enemy squad, you can pick yourself back up and finish the fight.

And those are the two perk packages in Warzone 2. As mentioned previously, the best perk package is somewhat subjective, but there are a few that are better than others. It all depends on how you want to play.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022