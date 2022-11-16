Warzone 2’s “Request to Join Enemy Squad” Feature Turns Enemies Into Allies

Warzone 2 has a new feature where enemies can turn into allies. With so many new features coming into the game, one that we didn’t expect is the ability to accept enemy players into your squad and vice versa. Here is how the “request to join enemy squad” option works in Warzone 2.

How to “Request to Join Enemy Squad” in Warzone 2

As Warzone 2 becomes unlocked for players in various regions, we are finding out that there is a “request to join enemy squad” feature on the emote wheel. This feature is brand new and no other Battle Royale games have had anything like this.

There is an option on the emote wheel in Warzone 2.0 to press "request to join enemy squad" and a player can join your squad if your team accepts it. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 16, 2022

According to CharlieIntel on Twitter, any time in a match, players can press the “request to join enemy team” option on their emote wheel and the enemy team will have the option to either accept the enemy player into their squad or reject it and show no mercy.

With this feature, if your squad is getting demolished by an opposing team, you can abandon ship and ask the enemy team to take you on. Likewise, if you are wrecking an enemy team and one of the last remaining members asks to join your squad, you’ll have the option to put them into your team or leave them in the dirt with their comrades.

Since this is a brand-new feature, we aren’t sure exactly how it works just yet. We aren’t sure how big the squad size can get when accepting enemy players. To get more experience with it, launch into Al Mazrah and try it out for yourself.

This new “request to join enemy team” feature is going to create some hilarious moments and could genuinely change the core Battle Royale gameplay. Only time will tell, but we are excited to try this new feature out for ourselves.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022