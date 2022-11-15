Fans are Excited for Call of Duty Warzone 2, But One Thing is Holding Them Back

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is extremely close on the horizon now and some people have been worried about a certain aspect of the game’s overall placement in the franchise. Other excited fans have been busy learning how to preload Warzone 2 but there is some slight unease floating around the community. When Modern Warfare 2019 had Call of Duty Warzone added to the game it was clear that a lot of significant focus was put on that. This in turn has led some fans to have concerns that a similar destiny will lay in wait for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Is live service of this kind the future? Or is this the beginning of the end for such implementations? All important aspects to be thinking about.

Across community forums, players have been voicing their ever-important thoughts and Reddit user u/StillGalaxy99 created a post that gained a lot of attention on the subject of Warzone’s past with Modern Warfare 2019. Within the title of the post, they were hoping that Warzone 2 wouldn’t “make the mistake MW2019 made” and other users weighed in with their similar thoughts. People are worried that Modern Warfare II gets taken away from the spotlight and the multiplayer gets pushed to the side a little to make way for all new improvements or additions to Warzone 2.

Not only that but it doesn’t help the matter with the fact the games all become part of a sort of singular whole with large updates common. The decisions definitely ensure that people get their fair share of Call of Duty action but is that action going to be mainly focused on the game they paid their hard-earned money for? Or the free experience everyone can dip their time into? That’s what people are worried about.

The most important aspect is that people have fun with either experience. The merger may bring a lot of benefits in the long run but given the fact that people are already making connections with the previous Warzone, there may be some doubts still there for a while. Especially so with update worries and rightly so since there can already be battles for storage space at times which players face on a daily basis for their platforms.

The full download size of Warzone 2 is already quite large as it is. All in all, fans will be having a ton of fun with Warzone 2 no doubt but we all hope that Modern Warfare II doesn’t get clouded in the background. New content is indeed on the way for Modern Warfare II such as an expansion in 2023 so that is promising news.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022