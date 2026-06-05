Texas teen took two extra showers to ease a mysterious skin irritation, then doctors found she had severe chemical burns from her home’s water

A 16-year-old girl in a small Texas town has reportedly suffered severe chemical burns after taking showers in her home, igniting a serious uproar among residents about their water quality. The incident, which occurred in Trinidad, Texas, has spotlighted long-standing community concerns about the local water supply and even led to several arrests.

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David and Misty Logan told Fox 4 News that their teenage daughter first noticed skin irritation after showering at their home on May 28. Thinking more showers would help, she took two more, but her skin only became more inflamed. Her worried parents then rushed her to Children’s Health Dallas, where doctors quickly determined she had chemical burns directly from the water.

A doctor’s note from the appointment explained, “Most likely chemical burns/severe dermatitis from water she was exposed to, and unknown to her of the treatment done to the water, she kept re-exposing herself, which triggered the reaction.”

Preliminary tests found dangerous levels of chlorine in the system

David Logan expressed his frustration, emphasizing that this is “not a laughing matter.” He noted that the city’s water has been discolored for quite a while, adding, “I do strongly believe that this, with my daughter, had something to do with the water.” It turns out the city was actually in the process of changing a disinfectant in its water system right around the time the teenager experienced her reaction.

While it’s still being investigated whether this change is directly linked to her rash, an attorney for the Logan family provided a preliminary water test strip that shockingly revealed “dangerous” levels of free chlorine in their home’s water. This situation arises amid broader concerns over clean water access, following actions where the EPA removed drinking water regulations for “forever” chemicals.

More concerns about the water in the small Texas town of Trinidad have arisen after a family says their daughter suffered a chemical burn after showering with the city's water. https://t.co/iP4KTChfFF — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 4, 2026

Residents in Trinidad, a city with fewer than 1,000 people, have been questioning their water quality since at least April. Independent journalist Jennifer Combs took to her Facebook page then, claiming residents had been hospitalized due to bacteria in the water. She encouraged people to report if their water was “discolored,” had a “strong odor,” or if they “experienced related health issues.” While these claims about hospitalizations couldn’t be verified, Combs’ post really stirred things up in the city.

Trinidad Police Chief Charles Gregory arrested Combs last month for felony false alarm, calling the case “cut and dry” in his own social media post. He stated that Combs’ claims “are simply false and have only caused unnecessary fear and confusion in our community.” However, a Henderson County grand jury ultimately declined to indict Combs. She has now filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Trinidad and Chief Gregory, alleging her arrest was an “act of deliberate political retaliation.”

Her lawsuit claims, “Mrs Combs did not fabricate an emergency. She did not summon emergency responders. She did not trigger evacuations. She reported, accurately and in good faith, what community members had told her about the safety of their water, performing the most basic and constitutionally valued function as a journalist.”

Her lawyers also pointed out that the city issued a boil water advisory about two weeks after Combs’ post, which they believe vindicates her initial claims about the water’s condition. Chief Gregory, however, insists he did nothing wrong. He explained that the boil water advisory was just a precautionary measure due to “low chlorine residual levels” in some parts of the system.

At a May 28 city council meeting, Gregory claimed he had “nothing to hide” regarding Combs’ arrest and another independent journalist’s arrest. That second arrest involved Winston Noles, who was protesting Combs’ arrest outside Trinidad City Hall with a sign containing expletives directed at “bad cops.” Noles was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, but Trinidad Municipal Judge Shellena Bivens dismissed the case.

She noted there was no basis for the charge, explaining she saw no evidence that the city’s water clerk, Colby Reyes, was offended by Noles’ actions, as prosecutors had claimed. “You know he was peacefully protesting,” Bivens said, “He didn’t break the law.” In a surprising turn, both Judge Bivens and Colby Reyes were later fired from their city positions.

Reyes is now claiming in a lawsuit that she was terminated because she “refused to lie” on behalf of Chief Gregory and City Administrator Cynthia Dosier. She alleges Gregory publicly fabricated a story that she was frightened by Noles to justify his arrest, but Reyes had put in writing that she was “never offended” by the protester.

Judge Bivens is also considering legal action against the city, with her attorney claiming her termination was unjust. “I’m a good judge,” she said, “I’m a damn good judge.”

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