How Many GB is Warzone 2.0? Full file and Download Size

Warzone 2 is just days away and you might be curious about how big the file size is going to be. Warzone is notorious for having a massive files size. It can only get bigger with Warzone 2, right? Here is the file size for Warzone 2.

File Size for Warzone 2 Explained

According to numerous credible leakers, Warzone 2 will be 115.62 GB. We got out information from @ALumia_Italia on Twitter, but other leakers are confirming the speculations.

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0 (Release Date: November 14; Size: 115.62 GB) | XBOX pic.twitter.com/Gaw70shpTc — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) November 10, 2022

This leaked information has speculated the Xbox Warzone 2 file size. Though not confirmed, the PlayStation and PC versions of the game will most likely hover around the same sizes. The only exception is that the next-gen consoles might have a smaller file size because they have more advanced compression software.

Though the circles are getting a major rework, it looks like the file size for Warzone is not updated. This massive file size may be because of the Battle Royale mode and the inclusion of the new DMZ mode.

How to Preload Warzone 2

Now that you know how much space you need on your platform to download Warzone2, you might want to know when you can start preloading the game. Warzone 2 preload starts on November 14, 2022, at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

If you want to drop into Warzone 2 as fast as possible, and eventually hit the 2v2 Gulag even faster, you should preload Warzone 2 as soon as possible. Like the first Warzone, Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play, so you can download it on any platform for free.

For now, you can check out everything coming in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 pack. While Warzone 2 and DMZ are definitely things to look forward to, Modern Warfare 2 will officially launch its first season.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022