Final Circles in Warzone 2 Are Getting a Major Rework

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is changing the fundamentals of Battle Royale by creating multiple circles. As you play through a standard match of Warzone 2, one of the middle rotations will see the gas circles split into three or four. This has never been done before and is very exciting.

Circles in Warzone 2 Explained

How it works is everybody will drop out of the ship and land somewhere on Al Mazrah like normal. The first circle will be a normal circle that begins focusing in on a specific point of the map. However, during a random middle phase, the circles can split into three or four different sections.

Though we don’t exactly know how it works just yet, the circles will create little pockets for the remaining squads to fight in close quarters. After the three-circle phase is over, the new circle will likely be smaller and somewhere in the middle of all the other circles.

The final circle will likely be a normal one-circle closing phase. The new addition of a phase of three or four circles is exciting and will offer a much more diverse and unexpected Battle Royale experience. Even if you aren’t a Call of Duty fan, seeing the tried and true Battle Royale game mode get some form of an update is refreshing.

Speaking of updates, Gulag will feature a Prisoner’s Dilemma and be 2v2. You can also check out if Warzone 2 will be available on last-gen consoles. Needless to day, there is a lot of new features coming in Warzone 2.

We are excited to see how the new circle feature in Warzone 2 will shake up the Battle Royale formula and in-game meta. There will probably be an increased importance on medium- to close-range guns.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022