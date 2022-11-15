Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is nearly here and people have been wondering how to preload the game in order to plunge themselves into the action the very second the servers go live. While some people are getting all the details on how to interrogate enemies in the experience, others are more concerned about first getting access to the game. There is thankfully a way to preload it for everyone and it means that regardless of whether you have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or not you will be able to access the preload. This article will take you over exactly how to preload Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Preloading Call of Duty: Warzone 2

In order to begin preloading the game all you will have to do is make your way to your respective platform’s storefront and search for Call of Duty Warzone 2. It should be noted that for PC players you can either preload it through Battle.net or Steam. Once you have reached the overall landing page of Warzone 2 you can press the download button and begin the preloading.

For those who are struggling to find it on PlayStation, you can locate the Warzone 2 section through the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II landing page. From there you can simply download it. If you have Modern Warfare II already installed then there will just be a smaller content update you have to install. The same is true for Xbox users. When we tested the preload on PlayStation 5 it was 2.55GB for Content Pack 5 (Warzone 2) so it won’t take up too much extra space which is nice.

Other Preparations Before the Launch of Warzone 2

You may be wondering if there’s anything else you need to sort out before you can begin enjoying everything that Warzone 2 will offer. The answer to that is there isn’t but it may be a great idea to continue leveling the weapons that you have in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and keeping in mind some incredible weapons such as the best assault rifles to have.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022