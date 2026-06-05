An 18-year-old student repeatedly told Southampton police he had been stabbed, but officers handcuffed him moments before he died

Newly released bodycam footage from the police response to the murder of Henry Nowak has ignited intense public and political scrutiny. The 18-year-old University of Southampton finance student was handcuffed by officers while he lay on the ground, despite his repeated pleas that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe. According to Fox News, this disturbing footage was made public on Monday following the murder conviction of 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa.

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The incident occurred on December 3, 2025. In the video, Nowak can be heard telling officers, “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” as he lay on the street. Instead of immediately providing medical aid, one officer is seen responding, “I don’t think you have, mate.” According to court proceedings, the officers chose to handcuff Nowak after Digwa claimed he had been the victim of a racist assault. It was only after realizing the severity of Nowak’s injuries that the officers removed the handcuffs and attempted CPR.

Vickrum Digwa was sentenced on Monday to life in prison. He was convicted of murdering Nowak with a 21-centimeter blade, which prosecutors described as a Sikh kirpan-style weapon. Mark Nowak, the victim’s father, spoke outside the court and expressed the family’s deep frustration with the police response. He stated that his son was chased, abused, and filmed by Digwa and others before the police arrived.

Officers dismissed his pleas before realizing he was stabbed

Mark Nowak emphasized that his son was in severe medical distress when officers reached him. He noted, “Henry had been stabbed multiple times, and as his chest filled with blood, he tried to escape.” Regarding the police interaction, he added, “With his final words, he told officers that he could not breathe. He told them he had been stabbed.” The father concluded that while the family holds Digwa responsible for the death, the way Henry was treated by the police was “inhumane and degrading.”

The fallout from this case has reached the highest levels of British politics. Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the killing “an awful, shocking case” and supported the ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. This political friction intensified after Starmer accused Elon Musk of trying to whip up division over the tragedy. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, argued that the officers were influenced by a fear of being labeled racist, which he claimed took precedence over saving Nowak’s life.

🇬🇧 Bodycam footage has been released showing Henry Nowak begging for an ambulance before being handcuffed behind his back.



Nowak: "I've been stabbed"



Officer: "I don't think you have mate"



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/WqYV760Y14 — Europa.com (@europa) June 1, 2026

Robert Jenrick, a Reform UK MP, also pushed for the release of the footage and criticized authorities for their priorities during the incident. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, which covers Southampton, has issued formal apologies. Chief Constable Alexis Boon told the BBC that he was “distressed” by the footage. When asked what he would say to the grieving family, Boon stated, “I’m so sorry you’ve had to go through this.”

He confirmed that one officer involved in the incident has since left the force for unrelated reasons, while three others have been removed from front-line duties. Despite the pressure, Boon stated he does not intend to resign and will wait for the findings of the Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation. The aftermath of the murder also led to significant public unrest.

The unrest peaked when a protest titled “Justice for Henry Nowak” took place outside the Southampton central police station. The demonstration drew high-profile figures including activists Tommy Robinson, Paul Golding, Nick Tenconi, and Laurence Fox, but it quickly turned violent, resulting in two arrests alongside injuries to 11 officers and a police dog. Beyond the physical clashes, the investigation into how police handled the scene has been further complicated by rampant online misinformation.

In the days following the event, individuals were misidentified on social media as being the officers involved in the arrest. Christi Hill, a former police officer, was falsely accused and forced to relocate to a safe house. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood noted that another officer was also misidentified and had to move out of his home due to threats.

The AI chatbot Grok was responsible for misidentifying Tristan Parsons, an officer who was actually in the United States at the time of the murder.

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