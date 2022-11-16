Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked? Unlock Times for PS5, PS4, PC and Xbox

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is nearly here and many excited fans have been wondering why the game is currently locked. There is a genuine reason for this and it isn’t just a strange glitch happening on your respective platforms. After you learned how to preload Warzone 2 you were likely wondering if you would get instant access to the experience and unfortunately that doesn’t happen. This article will take you through all of the unlock times for Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Unlock Times for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox

With the dawn of servers going live for Warzone 2 within the coming hours it is extremely important that you know exactly when you will be able to jump into the game to enjoy it. Thankfully there are no different times for the release of Warzone 2 on each platform. The main differences in times are based on timezones but notably, it simply is just straight conversions in time. The unlock times for various timezones are as follows.

GMT: 18:00pm (6:00pm)

18:00pm (6:00pm) PT: 10:00am

10:00am ET: 13:00pm (1:00pm)

13:00pm (1:00pm) JST: 03:00am

03:00am CEST: 20:00pm (8:00pm)

As can be observed the times are extremely close to the current time so you won’t have to wait too long before you can finally jump into everything that the new experience will offer you.

Unlocking Warzone 2 When You Have Modern Warfare II Already

If you have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already then you will only have to install a content update. This update will be much smaller than installing Warzone 2 outright so be sure to keep a lookout for the content update on your respective platform’s storefront. Steam users will already have Warzone 2 preloaded, however. You’ll be learning how to interrogate enemies in no time while leveling up your weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022