Unhinged Warzone 2 Playlist Explained

The Unhinged Warzone 2 playlist is a brand new playlist introduced by Activision in their flagship battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Very little is known about this playlist, and players are still trying to get a grip of things because the battle royale is still fresh on the market.

The entire global community has been eagerly waiting for Warzone 2 for a while now. Apart from this Unhinged playlist, the standard modes seen in their previous battle royale have also made a return in Warzone 2.0.

What is The Warzone 2 Unhinged Playlist?

The Unhinged Warzone 2 playlist is probably one of the most adventurous features that the battle royale brings to the table. Here’s a list of all the modes that you will find in the game right now:

Solo

Duo

Quads

Trios Third-Person Perspective Unhinged



The Unhinged mode is only accessible if you select the Trios mode. When you start off in this game mode, you will initially have only three players in your squad. However, as you progress through the match, you can assimilate more members into your squad and fight your way to victory.

In the Unhinged Warzone 2 playlist, although you start off with only three players, you can get a maximum of six players on your team. To invite more players, you will have to use the new assimilation mechanic that’s seen in the game.

If you’re the last living person in your team, you can join another team and avenge your fallen teammates. Alternatively, if you’re having a tough time surviving and you could do with an additional teammate, you could pick up the last remaining member of a fallen team!

According to the official blog, in the Unhinged mode, you will be able to have a maximum of six players on your team. However, the total number of players on Al Mazrah will never exceed more than 150. The description of this game mode reads as follows:

Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.

For now, it’s really difficult to say how the community will react to this game mode. Warzone 2 has just gone live, so it’ll be a few days before the community starts warming up to this game mode. Either way, this game mode, and the Assimilation mechanic are fairly new. So here’s to hoping that things go as planned with all the new features that Warzone 2 has to offer.

Al Mazrah is a deadly place and you will need weapons to survive. So check out our loadout guides on SP-R 208 and the FSS Hurricane to help boost your rates of survival. You might also want to switch out your perks to see what works for you best, so here’s how you do it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022