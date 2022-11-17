Best FSS Hurricane Warzone 2 Loadout: Attachments and Class Setup

Having the best SMG on the battlefield can give you a massive advantage in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The FSS Hurricane is the perfect choice for competitive players looking for high damage output while also maintaining great control. The Hurricane SMG is great by default, but it can be maximized to higher potential when paired with the right attachments. This guide will provide you with the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane that will get you more kills in Warzone 2.

FSS Hurricane Best Loadout and Class Setup

Al Mazrah’s map is enormous, so you must bring a gun that can cover good ground while maintaining accuracy. These attachments help, making the FSS Hurricane an unstoppable force.

Attachments

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″

FSS Cannonade 16″ Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

These attachments help increase all stats across the board. The AVR-T90 Comp muzzle is incredible regarding recoil control, making it theoretically feel like it is at zero. Additionally, adding the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will help further this recoil improvement and decrease hip-fire spread, making it even better in this category. With the fast pace action that Warzone 2 brings, it will be beneficial if you have the lowest recoil possible to maintain high accuracy.

The range is increased here with the FSS Cannonblade 16″. Not only does this focus on range, but it also focuses on reducing hipfire spread and adding to the FTAC Ripper 56 stats. The Assault-60 Stock Factory is there for you to help complete the package regarding the accuracy and aiming stability.

Lastly, the Cronen Mini Pro is the best fit for this SMG. This clear optic makes it easy to see enemies from a considerable distance, allowing you to kill your opponents farther down the map. Out of all these attachments, the optic has some leeway, so feel free to try out other ones if this needs fixing.

Secondary

It is best to use a powerful gun with brute force or high range for your secondary weapon. So it is recommended to go with a Sniper Rifle or a Shotgun, depending on your playstyle. Sniper will help you cover the distance that the FSS Hurricane might not be able to reach, while Shotgun will give you a high advantage in clearing a room quickly in quads. For Sniper Rifle, go with the MCPR-300 and for a Shotgun, go with the Lockwood 300. These both appeared high on our ranked tier lists.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022