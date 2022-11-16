Are you wondering how to play Third Person mode in Warzone 2? Activision introduced Third Person mode in Modern Warfare 2 with much success and high praise from its player base. As a result, Activision is now bringing Third Person mode to Warzone 2 during season one. So how do you play Third Person mode, and what settings are available to give you that edge over other Operators? We have everything you need to know about third person mode in Warzone 2 below.

How to Play Third Person Mode in Warzone 2

It is only possible to play Warzone 2 in Third Person mode using third-person playlists in the Battle Royale game mode. However, operators worldwide have praised Third Person mode, and even Activision realizes how it can change the Battle Royale landscape. Hence, we are interested to see if this mode will become a permanent fixture in other modes like DMZ. There are also settings Field of View (FOV) settings for Third Person mode we will discuss in greater detail.

Third Person Playlists

Activision introduced Third Person playlists into the Battle Royale weekly rotation at the start of Season 01. These playlists are the only way to play in Third Person, and you will only face other Operators in the Third Person mode. As of this writing, the current Third Person playlist is Battle Royale Trios. All the standard Battle Royale rules, like Loadouts and Strongholds, still apply.

You cannot swap into Third Person mode in other playlists or game modes. This is to prevent Operators from having an advantage over another using a different perspective. Using Third Person perspective changes every aspect of how you operate your Operator, changes the match pace, and how objectives are completed.

FOV Settings

Here is how you access the 3rd Person Mode FOV settings found in-game:

Access the Options menu from the Main Menu screen Navigate to the Graphics menu Click the View tab Adjust the following 3 Person FOV settings as you see fit: 3rd Person Field of View

3rd Person Camera Movement

3rd Person ADS Transition

We found that FOV anywhere from the default of 80 to 100 works for Third Person mod—experiment with what works best for your particular playstyle and gaming setup.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022