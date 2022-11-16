Are you wondering how Strongholds in Warzone 2 work so you can get your Loadout and access Black Sites? There are a possible 77 Stronghold locations in Al Mazrah. Each Stronghold location will be filled with strong AI enemies. In addition, teams can fight for control of Strongholds, making them even more challenging to complete. The rewards are worth the struggle, though. Here is everything you need to know about Strongholds in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Strongholds Explained

You can access strongholds in both Battle Royale and DMZ game modes, but their mechanics are slightly different. Therefore, you must understand how and when you can access Strongholds based on your game mode.

Battle Royale

In Battle Royale, three Strongholds will unlock at the end of the first circle collapse. These do not require access keys (we will discuss this later). You can find Strongholds via the Large Green Castle icon on your Tac Map. The first Stronghold of the match requires Operators to disarm a bomb before its countdown reaches zero. Every Stronghold after that requires Operators to destroy a specific amount of enemies. The enemies defeated can be the AI and enemy Operators in the area.

A key to access a Black Site will be given to the first Operator who completes a Stronghold. You can locate a Black Site via the Skull icon. Successive players can still eliminate enemies to earn their Loadout, but they will not earn a Black Site key.

DMZ

In DMZ, Strongholds will be accessible by finding a key located randomly on the map. You can find Strongholds via the Large Green Castle icon on your Tac Map. Once you have accessed a Stronghold, the default objective will be defeating a specific number of enemies. Completing a Stronghold will reward players with a Loadout Crate. Black Sites do not exist in the DMZ game mode.

Why should I Care About Strongholds in Warzone 2?

You can earn many rewards that make Strongholds worth your time. We didn’t discuss Black Sites too much in this guide, but they offer even better rewards than Strongholds. You must complete a Stronghold before accessing a Black Site, though. Rewards for clearing Strongholds are:

Loadouts

Loot Items from AI and enemy Operators

Keys to Black Sites in Battle Royale mode

UAVs

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022