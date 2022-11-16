Warzone 2 DMZ: How to Play Solo and Duo

Warzone 2 is officially here for Call of Duty, and with it comes a new mode called DMZ. This new mode is what people are comparing to Escape from Tarkov with a Call of Duty twist. There is a lot to uncover for DMZ, and players may wonder whether they can play this game solo. The answer is yes, and this guide will walk you through how to set it up so you won’t get paired with other players and vice versa.

How to Play DMZ Solo or Duo

Setting this mode up for a solo run is effortless. All you need to do is go to DMZ’s main menu, select squad fill, and push it over to off. When this is off, you can select matchmake, and the game won’t pair you with any other players. This is great for those who want to experience the brand-new mode alone instead of following a squad. Be warned that the difficulty might be a little greater when you go lone-wolf style, as there will be little support to get you through the challenges. If you want to go the Duo route with a friend, turn off Squad fill and send an invite to a player who can accept and join your lobby.

For those who prefer to try out the experience with others, it is essential to ensure that Squad fill is pushed to on. This will matchmake you with other players, so you have people on your team. When you have others on your team, make sure to pinpoint markers on the map, so everyone stays together and gets the objective done promptly.

There you have it, a simple and easy way to set up both duos and solo matches. Good luck with those Faction Missions, and be prepared to receive some great rewards once you take care of them. Want to join the enemy’s squad in Warzone 2? A new feature allows you to, so check out our guide on how to join forces with your enemy.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022