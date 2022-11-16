Are you wondering how to get your Loadout in Warzone 2? When you are dropped into Al Mazrah from the cargo plane at the start of a match, you are equipped with an X12 Handgun, two Armor Plates, and your fists (mine are named Block and Buster). To get your Loadout, you must collect it within the map. Don’t worry, though. You have plenty of options to get your Loadout. Here are all the crucial details you need to know about getting your Loadout in Warzone 2.

How to Get Your Loadout in Warzone 2

There are four ways you can get your Loadout in Warzone 2:

Shops

Loadout Drop Public Events

Strongholds and Black Sites

Shops

Buy Stations have been rebranded as Shops in Warzone 2. You can use in-match Cash at shops to purchase custom variations of your Primary Weapon from your created Loadouts.

Loadout Drop Public Events

Loadout Drops will provide access to loadouts when they are dropped into Al Mazrah during the middle of Battle Royale matches. The Loadout Drop events will happen between the second and sixth circle collapses. They are not limited or assigned to specific players, as they are available to all players.

Strongholds and Black Sites

You can earn your Loadouts as a reward for completing Strongholds in Battle Royal and DMZ game modes. In Battle Royal, three Strongholds will unlock at the end of the first circle collapse. These do not require a key to access. In DMZ, Strongholds will be accessible by finding a key located randomly on the map. You can find Strongholds in either game mode via the Large Green Castle icon. Completing a Stronghold will reward players with a Loadout Crate.

You can also earn your Loadouts by completing Black Sites in the Battle Royal game mode. Black Sites are more challenging versions of Strongholds. A key to access a Black Site will be given to the first Operator who completes a Stronghold. You can locate a Black Site via the Skull icon. Completing a Black Site will reward players with a permanent Weapon Blueprint useable for all game modes and a chance to find Legendary items.

What Does a Loadout Include in Warzone 2?

A loadout will include the following items:

Primary and Secondary Weapons

Lethal and Tactical Equipment

Perk Packages

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022