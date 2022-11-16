Are you wondering what the best Warzone 2.0 FOV Settings are? Are you unhappy with the default FOV settings and are looking to find out what settings the pros are using? Not one set of FOV settings will fit every player, so you should understand precisely how FOV works and what the available FOV settings in Warzone 2.0 are because there are many of them. Here is everything you need to know about finding the best Warzone 2.0 FOV Settings, so you rock every match you play.

Best Warzone 2.0 FOV Settings

To understand the best Warzone 2.0 FOV settings, you must first understand how FOV works. After that, we will define every available FOV setting in Warzone 2.0 and provide you with the best options that will work for most players.

What is FOV?

FOV stands for Field of View and is an essential setting for first-person shooters because it is the area you can see in front of you regardless of your monitor size or distance. By area, we mean everything in your game, including the surroundings, objects, and other players currently visible to you.

A FOV slider allows you to adjust your Field of View based on factors specific to your setup. Lowering your FOV will cause you to see less because your area becomes larger. Raising your FOV will allow you to see more of your surroundings because your area becomes smaller. Both ends of the spectrum have advantages and disadvantages and depend on your playstyle with FPS. If you like having more map awareness and peripheral vision, a higher FOV will work better for you. If you like better aiming and movement, a lower FOV is better for you.

The Best FOV Settings for You

The standard FOV setting for competitive play in FPS games is 110, but this may not work for you. There are also additional FOV settings outside of the standard Field of View setting to take into account. Here are the best FOV settings for Warzone 2.0 that will allow you to have good map awareness but still be able to have good aim.

Field of View (FOV): 110

The FOV setting defines the height and width of your in-game view.

ADS FOV: Affected

The ADS FOV setting defines the FOV of the aim down sights.

Weapon FOV: Wide

The Weapon FOV setting defines how much screen space your weapon uses.

3rd Person FOV: 90

The 3rd Person FOV defines the height and width of your in-game view from a 3rd person perspective.

Vehicle FOV: Default

The Vehicle FOV setting defines how much screen space your vehicle uses.

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

The 1st Person Camera Movement setting defines how intense the camera shake is when you move in 1st person.

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

The 3rd Person Camera Movement setting defines how intense the camera shake is when you move in 3rd person.

3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

The 3rd Person ADS Transition setting defines how quick the ADS transition is in 3rd person.

Default Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

The Default Spectator Camera tells the game which camera to use when you are spectating.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022