Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows players all over the world the chance to once again drop in, now with a wide array you new mechanics, weapons, and different types of gear in their arsenal. But how many modes does Warzone 2 has? And more importantly, how do each of them work? Now, to answer that and more, here are all the game modes currently available in Call of Dury: in Warzone 2, explained.

All Available Game Modes in Warzone 2, Explained

In total, players can dive into two different game modes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. the classic Battle Royale mode, and the new DMZ mode. You can check out a brief overview of each mode below:

Battle Royale, Explained

The standard and well know battle royale mode, where players must drop into the map and then fight to be the last ones standing, all while the area continues to shrink. With that said, as we mentioned before, Warzone 2’s version of the mode features a wide wide array of new features and mechanics, such as the ability to interrogate enemies, and much more.

The Battle Royale mode features 4 sub-modes, Solo, Duos, Quads, and Unhinged BR, the later on which allows players to join teams of up to three and recruit ene4mies as they explore and secure the map.

DMZ Mode, Explained

In a matter similar to Escape from Tarkov, DMZ allows you to explore Al Mazrah as part of an up to three players squad. You will then be able to complete a series of faction-specific missions, as well to take part in contracts and uncover both riches and exclusive items. But be aware, as you will be sharing the space with both AI hostiles and other teams of operators, the latter of which will be fighting to claim the contracts and loot you for gear. In this mode, you will also be able to get a wide array of nonpermanent items, all of which will be lost upon your death.

Warzone 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022