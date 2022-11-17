Best SP-R 208 Warzone 2 Loadout: Attachments and Class Setup

The SP-R 208 is one of the most substantial Marksman rifles available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is powerful by default, but having the right loadout and class setup can help unleash the guns maximized potential, making it an unstoppable force. Those who have armor on will not cause any problems with the loadout we go over in this article, as you will be able to pierce through anything that stands in your way. This is the best loadout for the SP-R 208, and players should equip these attachments as soon as possible.

What is the Best Loadout for SP-R 208?

These attachments build upon what the SP-R 208 already entails while improving the stats across the board. Using the attachments below will increase the range of the rifle along with increasing the fire rate.

Attachments

Barrel: 18.5″ XRK Resonate

18.5″ XRK Resonate Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 15-Round Mag

15-Round Mag Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Optic: Schlager 4X

The range and recoil are pretty good by default, but by adding the Barrel listed above, you can increase those stats to a considerable extent. This will help you take down enemies across the large map and grant you the ability to recover if you miss a shot and get off another shot quickly without having to take the time to bounce back from lousy recoil.

Increasing bullet velocity is essential; that is precisely what the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition does. This, paired with the larger 15-round mag, allows you to fire back-to-back shots in quick recession, pounding through your opponent’s armor. The FSS ST87 Bolt complements these two attachments by increasing the fire rate so that you can keep that finger on the trigger.

The Schlager 4X Optic is for perfect vision, which is most important on a large-scale map. Enemies seem to blend into the environment, so you need an optic that can provide clear vision at mid to long range and this attachment does that flawlessly.

Secondary

The best secondary weapon for the SP-R 208 is an SMG that will provide close-range combat if you find yourself in a jam. If an SMG doesn’t fit your playstyle, you can get away with a shotgun to clear rooms faster. For SMG, go with the FSS Hurricane; for Shotgun, the Lockwood 300 is a perfect choice, as it made it on our tier list as S-rank! Check out our guide on the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2 to give yourself an idea of what this gun can do.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022