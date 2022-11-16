How to Change and Edit Perks in Warzone 2

With Warzone 2 finally out, players are wondering how they can edit and switch out their perks. In Modern Warfare 2, a new perk system was introduced with multiple new and returning perks available to customize. How do you customize perks in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 Perks Explained

In short, you can’t customize, change, or edit your perks in Warzone 2. To make things even and fair, Activision has decided to not make perks customizable in Warzone 2 but instead have eight different presets to choose from.

Since players don’t drop into Warzone with perks, weapons, or any equipment anyways, it makes sense that perks aren’t customizable. But, when you find a market and are able to get your loadout, it is strange that you can’t equip the exact perks that you want.

As mentioned previously, there are eight different perk presets to choose from. Here are the presets:

Vanguard – Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert

– Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, and High Alert Commando – Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert

– Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and High Alert Specter – Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost

– Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, and Ghost Scout – Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost

– Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, and Ghost Sentinel – Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock

– Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, and Overclock Warden – Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock

– Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock Weapons Specialist – Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor

– Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, and Survivor Recon – Double Time, Tracker, Focus, and Birdseye

Best Perk Preset in Warzone 2

When it comes to the perk presets in Warzone 2, the two that stand out are Specter and Weapons Specialist. The reason why these perks are a bit better than the rest is because they will help you survive for longer and give you a tactical edge.

Specter is a great perk preset if you want to remain undetected from the enemy and track them down. Since Al Mazrah is a huge map, the last thing you want is to be surprised by enemy equipment or scanned by an enemy UAV. If you want most of what makes Specter good but need some extra ammo, go with Scout because it has Scavenger.

Weapons Specialist is the other stand-out perk preset because it is the only preset to have Overkill and Survivor. Survivor is an excellent perk for Warzone 2 because it allows you to self-revive when you are down. Overkill is great as well because you’ll be able to carry two primary guns.

And that is how perks work in Warzone 2. Next up, you’ll most likely want to understand how strongholds work.

