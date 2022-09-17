Modern Warfare 2’s New Perk System, Explained

Perks have been a staple of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series for a while now. With the Modern Warfare 2 beta now live, we know that the new perk system is a bit different. Here is how the new perk system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 works.

New Perk System in Modern Warfare 2

In Modern Warfare 2, every loadout features four perks. Once you obtain the ability to customize your own loadout, you will have full customization of all the perks available in the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

The way the new perk system works is you will equip two Basic Perks that are always active. There are a few new perks and some familiar favorites. Here are the options for the two Basic Perks in Modern Warfare 2:

Overkill – Carry two primary weapons.

– Carry two primary weapons. Double Time – Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 20%.

– Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 20%. Battle Hardened – Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gass Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

– Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gass Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades. Scavenger – Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

– Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. E.O.D. – Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuze timers when picking up live grenades.

– Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuze timers when picking up live grenades. Tracker – Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.

– Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team. Strong Arm – See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment.

– See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment. Extra Tactical – Spawn with one additional Tactical.

The third perk you get to equip is called the Bonus Perk. The Bonus Perk becomes active after unlocking it in each match. By getting kills, staying alive, and playing the objective, you will earn progression to unlocking your Bonus Perk. Here are all of the Bonus Perk options in Modern Warfare 2:

Resupply – Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.

– Spawn with an additional Lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds. Spotter – Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

– Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems. Cold-Blooded – Undetected by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

– Undetected by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does not highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes. Fast Hands – Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

– Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix – Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration.

– Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration. Focus – Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend Hold Breath duration.

Lastly, there is the Ultimate Perk. Much like the Bonus Perk, the Ultimate Perk needs to be unlocked each match. Here are all of the options for the Ultimate Perk in Modern Warfare 2:

High Alert – Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

– Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view. Ghost – Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

– Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. Hardline – Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125.

– Reduce Killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce Scorestreak cost by 125. Overclock – Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. ON-EARN: Get a Field Upgrade Charge.

– Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40%. ON-EARN: Get a Field Upgrade Charge. Survivor – On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.

– On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster. Bird’s Eye – The minimap is zoomed out. UAV and Radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. ON-EARN: Ping enemies on the minimap.

And that is how the new perk system works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you’re looking for more news and guides like if progression in the Modern Warfare 2 beta carries over or what Battle Rage is, head on over to our Modern Warfare 2 page.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.