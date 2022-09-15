The Call of Duty franchise has seen its fair share of iconic mechanics over the years. From the memorable killstreaks to the crazy mods you can attach to your guns, to future instances promising brand new gameplay. But while the mammoth, blockbuster may giveth to its fans, it sometimes taketh away, and some features have not always survived. Some, like the Dolphin Dive (officially called Dive to Prone) or Last Stand were introduced earlier, then removed, only to make a reappearance in Modern Warfare 2. The latter, Last Stand, has returned in 2022’s blockbuster shooter, however. Read on for our coverage of how Last Stand Returns in Modern Warfare 2, but There’s a Catch.

So to clarify, Last Stand is no longer the Tier 3 Perk it was before, instead being called ‘Survivor’ and described by the game as the following, “on death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.” The player will be able to wield their pistol, hypothetically with max ammo, being able to take down their assailant with this, but it’s certainly going to be less common than in the old days of the perk. This is only selectable in the 4th perk slot for the Support Package, earned only in-match, so while Last Stand makes its return with the crucial ability to self-revive, it’s going to be a limited one.

Last Stand has existed as a concept as far back as the original Call of Duty, but was first usable by players, not enemy NPCs, in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It made appearances in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) as well as Advanced Warfare, and WWII, before being removed in 2019’s Modern Warfare. It could certainly disrupt a clear case of one player outmatching another via skill thanks to this additional element of surprise and need for kill confirmation, but it also made the game more fun. It remains to be seen how this change will be received, ultimately, by the players at large.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.