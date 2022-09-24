Are you still not sure what is the best Lachmann-556 loadout? Do not worry. We will show you the best attachments for this powerhouse of assault rifle capable of eliminating enemies at mid to long ranges with manageable recoil and high damage output. So make sure you equip all of the attachments we will show in this guide if you want to dominate in your next engagements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The Best Lachmann-556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

The Lachmann-556 has superior range and accuracy when compared to most assault rifles but lacks in the damage, mobility, and handling department. In this guide, we will improve its damage and recoil control, making it ideal for mid to long ranges, ranges where superior accuracy and recoil control matter.

To get the most out of this rifle, players will have to equip the LM Aurora 90 Barrel. This barrel will improve the rifle’s damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy at the expense of some aiming down-sight speed and hip recoil control. Players could also choose the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel, but this rifle has a slow aiming down sight speed, and with this option, it gets even lower, risking players getting killed while trying to aim down sights.

For the Muzzle attachment, players will go for the Forge-TAC Castle Comp. This compensator will improve the gun’s recoil control both horizontally and vertically while decreasing the aiming down sight speed and aiming stability.

For Under-barrel attachments, we recommend players to use the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. This grip is one of the best available, and it helps with the gun’s recoil and hip-fire accuracy while decreasing hip walking speed and aim down-sight speed.

When talking about Magazines, players should use the 40-Round Mag. This magazine option will give players enough ammo to go through 2 or 3 enemies. If players keep getting surprised when reloading, they could choose the 60-Round Drum.

To finish our build, players will use the SZ Reflex or even something with a 4x magnification like the Schlager 4x or the Forge-TAC Delta 4. This weapon performs better at mid to long ranges, and these optics will force players to take a slower approach than when using something lighter and faster, like the M4 or an SMG.

Your Lachmann-556 loadout should look like this:

Muzzle : Forge-TAC Castle Comp

: Forge-TAC Castle Comp Barrel : LM Aurora 90 Barrel

: LM Aurora 90 Barrel Under-barrel : VX Pineapple Vert Grip

: VX Pineapple Vert Grip Magazine : 40-Round Mag

: 40-Round Mag Optic: SZ Reflex or the Schlager 4x

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players can go for Thermite and Stun grenade combo. The former is mandatory for keeping a lane or corner empty because of his damage over time capability, and the latter will come in handy when facing multiple enemies or clearing a room. If you are looking for a great secondary weapon to accompany this assault rifle, the X13 Auto is your best option. This full-auto pistol can compete with most SMGs, so it should be enough to handle any enemy when your primary runs out of ammo.

Perks and Field Upgrades

For Basic Perks, players should use the Double Time and Scavenger combo. These perks will keep the players in stock with ammo and fast when going across the map.

For the Bonus and Ultimate Perk, players should use Resupply and Ghost, the former will allow players to keep using their tactical and lethal equipment for longer, and Ghost will make them invisible against UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors. If players are not too comfortable with the Resupply Perk, they can also use Focus. This perk will reduce flinch when aiming down sights and will extend the Hold Breath duration.

For Field Upgrades, we recommend players use either Dead Silence or DDOS. These perks work wonders when used as intended, so wait for the right time to activate them. Dead Silence allows players to move through the map without making any sounds, and DDOS deactivates electronic devices and disrupts enemy sensors in the area for a limited amount of time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. If you are looking for more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.