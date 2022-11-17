Best M4 Warzone 2 Loadout: Attachments and Class Setup

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players enjoy using the M4 assault rifle and many people wonder what the best attachment setup for the weapon actually is. Since it is known as one of the best rifles in the game it is no surprise that most people want to try and optimize it to be even more powerful. If you have an excellent class setup combined with great attachments you will be an almost unstoppable force at times to the enemy. This article will take you through the best M4 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best M4 Attachment Setup for Call of Duty: Warzone 2

There are many M4 attachment setups that flow around the internet with people wanting to try them out. We have compiled the best attachments for you to equip in Warzone 2 with details about each and why they are some of the best to have equipped. There is of course personal preference that comes into play with any of these guides so if something doesn’t quite work for you, it can always be swapped out to another attachment you prefer.

XTEN Grip — The XTEN Grip will increase your sprint to fire speed and also your aim down sight speed. These are extremely important benefits due to the fact that it means you can get the shot off quicker on your enemy if you use the ADS to your advantage. Furthermore, it does have the slight drawback of recoil control but we counteract this with another attachment in this list.

60 Round Mag — The 60 Round Magazine ensures that there are generally going to be enough bullets laying in wait for any fight in the Warzone. This means you won't have to reload as often and even if you do you'll have a bigger mag waiting for you.

Hightower 20′ Barrel — The Hightower barre will increase Bullet velocity, recoil control, hip fire accuracy, and the damage range of the M4. These are certainly reasons why you want to have this barrel equipped and ready to go in the matches that you are playing through.

RF Crown 50 — As aforenoted, recoil is increased with the XTEN Grip but this attachment will increase both horizontal and vertical recoil control which balances most things out allowing you to get the perfect shot on your foes within the field.

Corio Re-X Pro — We prefer using sights that are a bit shorter in the distance that is zoomed in on since it means you have a more clear peripheral vision to view through the scope. The Corio is streamlined enough that it delivers an excellent way to target your enemies through the scope.

Best Warzone 2 M4 Class Setup

In terms of the class setup, we recommend having a .50GS as your secondary weapon because of its immense stopping power. A few shots will be all it takes to bring the enemy to the ground. Along with that, for your tactical grenade, the Snapshot Grenade will do the trick for Warzone. This is because it can be excellent for scoping a building near the end of matches. You can throw a Snapshot Grenade to quickly pinpoint enemies if you have access to your class equipment.

A great lethal grenade to bring with you is the Semtex, a classic but it is still extremely effective. The Scout Perk Package is also another part of the class setup that you have as the Scavenger perk will keep your ammo topped up nicely. After you have learned how to fix the lobby not filling in Warzone 2 you can put this loadout to the test!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

