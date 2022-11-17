Warzone 2 is here, bringing to players a wide array of new features, such as underwater combat and the ability to interrogate hostiles. But that does not mean that the game is running without any errors, many of which, like the Lobby Not Filling one, can really put a dent in the experience. With that said, and to make sure that you can experience everything the new COD chapter has to offer, here’s how to fix the Lobby Not Filling Error in Warzone 2.

How to Fix the Lobby Not Filling in Warzone 2

Unfortunately, at least for now, there’s no known sure way to fix the problem, as no statement regarding the issue was given by Raven Software. With that said, you can sometimes fix the error by either restarting your game or by enabling crossplay among all platforms. You can check out how to enable and disable crossplay in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in our How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2 article.

To recap, here are all the ways in which you can solve the Lobby Not Filling Error in Warzone 2:

Restart the game.

Turn on the game’s crossplay function.

What Causes the Error?

Like most errors featured in life-service games, Warzone 2’s Lobby Not Filling Error seems to be caused by problems in the game’s servers. With that said, as no report was given by Raven Software regarding the issue, it is currently not possible to pinpoint its exact cause.

With that said, so that you can check out all the bugs currently being worked on, as well as messages by the developing team, don’t forget to check out how to join the Warzone 2 Trello Board.

Warzone 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022