When Will Season 2 of Modern Warfare and Warzone Release?

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (that’s a lot of 2’s) has officially been delayed. Because a lot of people play both of these successful Call of Duty games, many people are waiting for season 2. Here is everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 including the official release date, why it was delayed, and what it will include.

Why Was Season 2 Delayed?

The original date for season 2 was leaked to be February 1 but it has now been confirmed that season 2 is getting delayed. According to a tweet from @CallofDuty, the delay is because the studios behind the games have been making several changes to accommodate what the community has said they want to see.

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

While it is great to see studios listening to community reactions and implementing those changes, we won’t know what improvements season 2 brings until it is here.

Call of Duty Season 2 Release Date

As we can see in the tweet, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 will launch on February 15. Though there has been a lot of speculation as to when we can expect the new season, it is great to finally have a confirmed date from Activision itself.

All Confirmed Content for Call of Duty Season 2

From the tweet, we know that season 2 will feature a lot of new content. Both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will get Resurgence, a returning map, as well as a brand-new small map for both games. There will also be multiple multiplayer maps included as well.

Ranked play will also come back to both games with matchmaking that is hopefully better than the notorious SBMM system. There will be new modes and weapons to grind for as well.

That is everything we know about Call of Duty Season 2 so far. As more information is known, we’ll be sure to give you an update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023