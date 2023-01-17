Warzone 2 Player Count in January 2023

Since Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released in November of 2022, it could be interesting to see what the current player count is. Based on the player count, you can speculate on how well the game is doing, how players are enjoying the content, and what might be next for the game. Here is the current Warzone 2 player count.

What is the Current Warzone 2 Player Count?

According to activeplayer.io, Warzone 2 has just shy of 54,000,000 active players in the last 30 days. Daily, Warzone 2 currently gets around 3,500,000 active players. Without looking at the numbers of other live-service games, you can already tell that these are impressive numbers.

Compared to the Apex Legends player count, Warzone 2 is definitely doing well but isn’t as competitive. Since Warzone 2 splits up its player base between itself and Modern Warfare 2, it is hard to get a read on all of the players playing Call of Duty currently.

While the number of active players currently playing Warzone 2 is good, they have been even higher in the past. Like all live-service games, Warzone 2 sees highs and lows whenever new content is announced and comes out. Unfortunately, Warzone 2 Season 2 might be further away than we initially thought.

To reiterate, Warzone 2 is doing fairly well but could be doing better. There are still many people who play Warzone 2 regularly which makes it far from a dead game. We expect there to be a spike in the player count when a new season is announced.

Whether you enjoy DMZ or the Battle Royale, Warzone 2 is a great game. While you wait for new content to come to Warzone 2, you can check out where to find the Ch 7 Secure Records Room in DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023