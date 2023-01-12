How Many People Play Apex Legends? Apex Legends Player Count Explained

Contrary to what you may think, Apex Legends is far from a dead game. Although the community has a right to complain about many of the features still missing in Season 15, people still choose to play Apex Legends. Respawn is even implementing new challenges to help new players get into the game. All of this said, here’s how many players are currently playing Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Player Count Explained

According to activeplayer.io, the daily Apex Legends player count has hovered around 10,000,000 players, generally seeing a monthly increase of 100,000 players. And that’s just daily. The current average for monthly Apex Legends players is just shy of 65,000,000.

There has been a consistent increase in player count each month since early 2021. So, to answer the question “is Apex Legends a dead game?”, the answer is quite the opposite. Apex Legends is continuing to see growth, especially with new events like Spellbound.

To help get weight to these numbers, let’s compare the player count of Apex Legends with Fortnite. Fortnite has a daily player count of around 30 million users. In the past few months, Fortnite has consistently hovered around 250,000,000 monthly players.

Although Fortnite is a bigger game, Apex Legends still has numbers within the tens of millions when it comes to players. With walk-outs like No Apex August standing, people continue to play what is one of the best hero-based shooter games on the market.

Now you know how many people play Apex Legends. Surprisingly, the number of players is high and only growing. As we approach Season 16, it will be interesting to see how the numbers react to the rumored new legend Ballistic and/or TLC fixes and changes that are rumored to take place.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023