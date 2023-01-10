Apex Legends Season 15 is Still Missing These Highly Request Features

Apex Legends, a game that has been out for almost four years, is still missing highly requested features that other live-service games, like Destiny 2 and Fortnite, have had for a long time. Some of these features are relatively basic additions while others are specific to Apex Legends. Either way, here are some of the highly requested features that are still missing in Apex Legends Season 15.

Missing Features That Fans Still Want in Apex Legends

The first feature that fans have been asking for for years is cross progression. Though I won’t claim to know how hard a feature like cross progression is to put into a game, the fact that Fortnite, Destiny 2, and many other live-service games have this feature definitely makes Apex Legends look bad. Apex Legends does have cross play, meaning you can play with other people on other platforms, but it still doesn’t have cross progression which would allow you to play Apex Legends seamlessly from your PC to your Steam Deck to your PlayStation and other platforms.

Another feature that fans have been requesting for a while is the addition of more limited-time modes, or LTMs. Though Apex Legends does throw in a few LTMs here and there, they are hardly ever new or exciting. Respawn devs have said in the past that something they want to deliver more of is a higher rate of unique LTMs. We have still yet to see that in Apex Legends Season 15, but we do get events like Spellbound that only happen so Respawn can make money off of skins.

Lastly, in tandem with more unique LTMs, a highly requested feature that fans want in Apex Legends is more game modes. Fans want Control, a current LTM, to stay as a permanent game mode. It is unclear why Respawn won’t do this and it is especially painful knowing that Apex Legends Mobile has tons of game modes including Team Deathmatch.

These are the three primary features that remain highly requested even in Apex Legends Season 15. Now that you know what the features are, you can join the club of people who wait for Respawn to make some changes. Hopefully, Season 16 will see more than just Ballistic, the rumored new legend.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023