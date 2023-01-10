All Skins in Apex Legends Spellbound Event

The new Apex Legends Spellbound event is here and that means there are brand-new skins to acquire. Though there are 24 Spellbound cosmetics in total with banners, charms, and weapon skins to get, the real prize is getting all the Legend’s skins. Including the Lifeline reward tracker skin, there are ten Spellbound skins in total. Here’s how to get them all in Apex Legends.

Every Skin in Apex Legends Spellbound Event

To get the Apex Legends Spellbound skins, all you need to do is purchase the Spellbound-specific loot boxes. Getting the skins you want comes down to RNG, meaning it is a luck of the draw to see if you get the skins you want. Also, the loot boxes cost around 100 Apex Coins.

You’ve already seen the Seer skin (if you haven’t, scroll back to the top because it is the first image). To see the rest of the skins that will only be available in the Apex Legends Spellbound event, scroll through the rest of the images.

Apex Legends Vantage Spellbound Skin

Apex Legends Fuse Spellbound Skin

Apex Legends Mirage Spellbound Skin

Apex Legends Mad Maggie Spellbound Skins

Apex Legends Crypto, Horizon, Valkyrie, and Ash Spellbound Skins

There are no individual images of each skin after those first five, so take a look at this image to see the Horizon, Valkyrie, Crypto, and Ash Spellbound skins. Most notably, the Horizon skin gives off a Scarlet Witch vibe which is really cool.

Sometimes after an Apex Legends event is over, the skins will reappear in the in-game store. However, it is random what is included in the store, so don’t bank on that if you really want a particular Spellbound skin. If you manage to unlock all 24 cosmetics before the Spellbound event is over, you’ll automatically receive Seer’s Heirloom which is called the “Showstoppers.”

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023