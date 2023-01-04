Apex Legends Spellbound Event: Start and End Dates, Skins, and More

There is a new event coming to Apex Legends and it is called the Spellbound Collection Event, or just Spellbound for short. This is a limited-time event that will bring back Control, offer unique cosmetics, and introduce Seer’s Heirloom. Here is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Spellbound event.

Apex Legends Spellbound Start and End Dates

While we continue to enjoy the Eclipse season new additions like the new map Broken Moon and the new legend Catalyst, we are getting a new event called Spellbound that will likely cap off the season.

The Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event starts on January 10. We don’t know the exact end date yet, but we believe it will last for about two to four weeks.

Everything Coming in Apex Legends Spellbound

Since it was just announced, there isn’t much information on everything we can expect, but we do know that Control, one of the most popular limited-time modes, is returning. If you’ve never played Control before, it is a 9 vs. 9 capture the objective mode with infinite respawns. It is a great time.

There will be three reward track items that are free to everyone who completes the challenges active during the Spellbound Event. The three free reward track items are an Eva-8 skin, a Prowler Skin, and a Lifeline skin.

All Apex Legends Spellbound Limited-Time Cosmetics

As typical of Apex Legends, the Spellbound Event is just a big marketing campaign to sell more limited-time skins! Yay! Luckily, the skins available during the Spellbound event are pretty cool.

There are 24 limited-time cosmetics to unlock during the Apex Legends Spellbound Event. The Legendary skins on offer are for Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage, Horizon, Crypto, Ash, Fuse, and Valkyrie.

Lastly, Seer’s Heirloom is getting revealed during the Apex Legends Spellbound Event. Seer’s Heirloom is called “Showstoppers” and is two half-circle hand blades. You can immediately get it during the Spellbound Event after you collect every cosmetic in the event or you can spend 150 Heirloom Shards to get it at any point.

And that is everything you need to know about the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event. Hopefully, you enjoy what seems to be the last event for Apex Legends Season 15.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023