Catalyst is the brand new Legend coming to Apex Legends in Season 15. Though there are roles in Apex Legends, they are more suggestive and less mandatory like in Overwatch 2 for example. While Catalyst is a Defensive Legend, each Legend in Apex Legends needs to play quickly and aggressively to survive. Because of that, here is how to play Catalyst in Apex Legends.

How to Unlock Catalyst in Apex Legends

Catalyst will need to be unlocked by all Apex Legends players. Like every Legend, Catalyst is unlocked with 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens. 1,000 Apex Coins can be bought for $9.99 and 600 Legend Tokens are earned every time you level up. That means, if you want to unlock Catalyst for free, simply level up 20 times.

How to Play Catalyst in Apex Legends

Now that you have unlocked Catalyst, you can begin to master her. Catalyst has unique abilities that revolve around “ferro fluid.” This “ferro fluid” is a black substance that can be manipulated into structures. Visually, think the black Venom symbiote substance.

To master Catalyst, you’ll need to use all of her abilities to lock down areas, escape third-parties, and get the best positioning. With Catalyst’s Ferro Shot, she can create black columns that ramp out of surfaces. Use the Ferro Shot to block doors, maneuver to the tops of buildings and over steep hills, and block the enemy’s line of sight.

If you are near your “ferro fluid” structures, they will be reinforced with Catalyst’s passive. There won’t be many instances when you aren’t near your “ferro fluid” structures as Catalyst. With the structures reinforced, they are able to take more damage before breaking.

Catalyst’s ultimate, called Iron Tower, is great to use in open spaces during fights and when you want to secure the high ground. Much like Horizon’s gravity lift, the Iron Tower creates a rising “ferro fluid” column that remains on the battlefield until destroyed. While on top of the Iron Tower, Catalyst and her allies have the height advantage and are able to pick off enemies easily.

You can also use Iron Tower to avoid combat or to get to the final ring. Knowing when to fight and when to disengage is a skill needed to win in Apex Legends. If you are taking shots, you can deploy the Iron Tower as cover or as a means to escape. You can also use Iron Tower to get over tall mountains and buildings.

Ultimately, to play Catalyst well in Apex Legends, use your “ferro fluid” structures for cover, traversal, and escape. If you do that, you’ll get multiple kills and win matches.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.