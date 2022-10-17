All Catalyst Abilities in Apex Legends Explained

The wait for an emo terraformer Legend is over because Apex Legends is getting Catalyst. Catalyst is the new Legend for Apex Legends Season 15 and we are all very excited. As much as we love our Recon and Offensive Legends, Defensive Legends are a ton of fun to play and usually have kits that support the team with area control. Here are all Catalyst’s abilities in Apex Legends.

All Catalyst Abilities in Apex Legends

Catalyst is a Legend that has been rumored for a while. Data miners and leakers have shown early gameplay of Catalyst’s abilities. Because of that, we have a pretty good idea of what Catalyst’s abilities are, but they are yet to be confirmed. We will keep you updated when we know Catalyst’s abilities for sure.

Catalyst Passive Ability: Reinforce

First up, Catalyst’s passive ability is called Reinforce. And whether you like Legends with abilities tied into their whole kit like Vantage or would prefer random buffs like Mad Maggie, Catalyst’s Reinforce passive helps with her “ferro fluid.”

“Ferro fluid” is Catalyst’s entire kit. It is a black substance that she can use to create structures. The Reinforce passive makes it so that these “Ferro fluid” structures are stronger when she is near them.

Catalyst Tactical Ability: Ferro Shot

Ferro Shot is the name of Catalyst’s tactical ability. It has three shots and will recharge on a cooldown like Caustic’s traps or Wattson’s fences. Catalyst can fire her Ferro Shot projectile and when it lands on a surface, a “ferro fluid” ramp is created. The ramp can be extended with more Ferro Shots aimed at it.

The Ferro Shot is great to use for traversal and defense. It can close off doors and give you the height you need to get the best positioning.

Catalyst Ultimate Ability: Iron Tower

Lastly, Catalyst has an ultimate called Iron Tower. Iron Tower creates a “ferro fluid” rising column underneath Catalyst.

This ultimate is great for multiple reasons. It acts much like Horizon’s gravity lift, but it can’t be climbed or accessed by anyone who isn’t on it to begin with. That means that Catalyst and whoever is near her will gain a height advantage and be able to defend a point very well. It can also be used to escape a fight, too.

And that is all of Catalyst’s abilities in Apex Legends. To stay up-to-date on the most current Apex Legends news and guides, visit our Apex Legends page.

Apex Legends is currently available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.