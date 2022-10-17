The newest legend to grace Apex Legends is Catalyst, but what are the best team compositions for her? In Apex Legends Season 15, everybody will want to play as Catalyst which means you’ll want to know which legends pair best with her. Here are the best team compositions for Catalyst in Apex Legends.

Best Team Compositions for Catalyst in Apex Legends

Catalyst is a Defensive Legend and has “ferro fluid” abilities that are especially great for cover, blocking, traversal, and escape. While Catalyst’s abilities are great, if they aren’t paired with the right Legends, it could be hard to secure the win. With 22 Legends to choose from (Catalyst being the 23), which goes best with Catalyst?

Of course, all Legends play well together in Apex Legends, but there are a few team compositions that can especially highlight Catalyst and her team’s strengths. First up, you need to pair Catalyst with a Recon legend. The information gained from Recon legends is still invaluable in Season 15. Consider running Catalyst with Bloodhound or Seer.

A Legend that has great team-based mobility is great for Catalyst. Though her abilities do have some mobility features, they aren’t incredible. Because of that, Horizon’s gravity lift, Octane’s jump pad, or Pathfinder’s zipline are great Legends and abilities to pair with Catalyst.

Of course, you could go the full defense mode and pair Catalyst with two Defensive Legends. If you want to secure a building in the final ring, consider running Caustic and Newcastle with Catalyst. A defensive team composition is great for Catalyst and will allow her to be more offensive and strategic with her abilities.

The Legends to avoid pairing with Catalyst are Wattson and Fuse. These Legends can still yield great results with Catalyst, but Catalyst’s “ferro fluid” structures will get in the way of Fuse’s knuckle clusters and Wattson’s fences.

And those are the best team compositions for Catalyst in Apex Legends. If you want to find out more about Season 15, visit our Apex Legends page.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.