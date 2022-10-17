Apex Legends Season 15: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, Catalyst Abilities, and More

It’s time to get excited for Season 15 of Apex Legends. There is a brand new Legend called Catalyst that has been rumored for a while. We are also getting a new map that is rumored to be called Divided Moon. With so much to look forward to, let’s dive in. Here is everything we know about Apex Legends Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Time

Apex Legends Season 15 will go live on November 1, 2022, at 10 AM PT /1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. Around that time, the servers will go offline for a few hours while Apex Legends Season 15 is plugged into the game.

Season 15 is called Eclipse and will feature a pinkish-purple color. There will be a new Battle Pass, which will be filled with new Legend and weapon skins, banners, and more, to accompany the new season.

An official Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse trailer will launch on October 20, 2022. We will keep you updated when that arrives.

Apex Legends Season 15 Catalyst Abilities

Catalyst is the new Legend coming in Season 15. Data miners and leakers have teased Catalyst and her abilities for some time now, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Catalyst is a Defensive Legend and uses “ferro fluid” to create structures.

For her passive ability, Catalyst is able to reinforce her “ferro fluid” structures if she is near them. That means that they will take more damage until they are destroyed.

Catalyst’s tactical ability is called “Ferro Shot.” The “Ferro Shot” is a projectile that creates a “ferro fluid” ramp when it hits a surface. It can also create platforms on walls and can be extended because there are three “Ferro Shots” that Catalyst has on cooldown.

Lastly, Catalyst’s ultimate is called “Iron Tower.” This ultimate creates a rising column of “ferro fluid” under Catalyst which will help her with positioning, defense, relocating, and more.

Apex Legends Season 15 Early Patch Notes

We don’t have the official patch notes for Season 15 right now, but we do know that a new map will get introduced in Apex Legends Season 15. The map is rumored to be called Divided Moon. The setting is the moon of Boreas.

Each Season guns and Legends are balanced to make the game more even and fun. Season 14 did a great job of making Vantage fun while balancing the rest of the Legends. We hope to see that with Season 15.

And that is everything we know about Apex Legends Season 15 right now. As mentioned, we will keep you updated on our Attack of the Fanboy Apex Legends page when more information is known.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.