A brand new map has been confirmed for Apex Legends Season 15. Although Season 15 is bringing a new legend named Catalyst, getting a new map is very exciting. New maps aren’t too common in Apex Legends. The last new map that was released was Storm Point, which still has mixed reviews. There’s nowhere for this map to go but up. Here is everything we know about the new map in Apex Legends Season 15.

What is the New Map Called in Apex Legends Season 15

The new Apex Legends Season 15 map is rumored to be called Divided Moon. Though we don’t know for sure, a new Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse trailer on October 20, 2022, could reveal the confirmed name of the new moon map.

The Apex Legends Season 15 map is set on Cleo, the moon of Boreas. Seer, and now Catalyst, is from Boreas. This moon map has been rumored for a long time now which is why we may already know the name.

Every four seasons, Respawn launches a new map in Apex Legends. Season 11 gave us Storm Point and Season 15 gives us Divided Moon. We know that Cleo was hit by a meteor which partially shattered the moon’s surface. We don’t know if Divided Moon will have a lot of verticality or have out-of-map holes that cause instant elimination like in Olympus.

Season 15 is bringing many new and exciting things to Apex Legends, but the thing that we are most excited about is a new Battle Royale map. New maps come and go in Arenas and other Limited-Time Events like Gun Run, but it is rare for a brand new map to get released in Battle Royale.

As mentioned previously, we don’t know much about Divided Moon, but as soon as more information is shared, we will let you know. For now, visit our Apex Legends page for the latest on Catalyst and everything coming with Season 15.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.