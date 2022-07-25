Apex Legends: Hunted, Season 14, has been announced and we are finally getting Vantage. From early leaks of gameplay to now, we have a lot of information about Vantage, what her abilities are, and how to play her. So, with that in mind, here is how to play Vantage in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Vantage Abilities

To understand how to play Vantage, you need to know her kit. We have even seen some of Vantage’s abilities in gameplay, so it is safe to say that these are her abilities. Though they might undergo a few tweaks before release, here are the known Vantage abilities in Apex Legends:

Passive: Sniper Kit Vantage gets information on her enemies when aiming down any long-range sights or unarmed ADS, like Seer. This includes the Legend’s name, shield level, team size, distance, and more.

Tactical: Echo Launch Much like Rhapsody, Vantage has a pet bat named Echo. Much like Newcastle’s movable shield, Echo can be ordered around the battlefield and Vantage can immediately launch to it.

Ultimate: Mark to Kill Like Rampart, Vantage’s ultimate is a gun—a sniper rifle in Vantage’s case. This sniper rifle has two shots and can scan enemies. If an enemy is hit, Vantage’s team gets 15% bonus damage on them.



How to Play Vantage in Apex Legends

With an understanding of her kit, we can now know how to successfully play as Vantage. Since Vantage will most likely be a Recon legend, she will play similarly to Seer and Bloodhound, but without the extreme pushing. Vantage is the first legend Apex Legends has seen that focuses on sniping and distance. Because of that, playing Vantage means keeping your distance from enemies and striking when the time is right.

To play Vantage well, you will want to make sure you play with a sniper that has at least a 2x-4x sight to utilize her passive. When her ultimate is ready, hit the enemy and rush in with her Echo Launch to get the most out of Vantage’s kit. If you plan all of this successfully, you’ll be a great Vantage player.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2022